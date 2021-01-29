MSDH is reporting over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – ICU beds continue to open across the state but some hospitals in north Mississippi are still full.

The state department of health is reporting 2,186 new COVID-19 cases today and 38 deaths.

77 ICU beds are open statewide, according to the agency’s website.

Hospitals in Starkville, Amory, and Tupelo have no open ICU beds and space is limited in Columbus and Corinth.

Based on population, Yalobusha and Calhoun Counties are in the state’s top ten categories of most new cases.

Union County has the most new cases today with 47. Oktibbeha has 43, Lee has 39, Lafayette has 38, Monroe has 29, and Lowndes has 25.