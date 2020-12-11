MSDH is reporting over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Restrictions are being implemented in Mississippi hospitals, as COVID-19 cases rise and more people receive treatment.
The state department of health is reporting 2,327 new cases today and 41 deaths.
11 of those occurred in the WCBI viewing area.
1,286 people are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID symptoms.
301 of those patients are in I.C.U.
MSDH’s website shows only 99 available I.C.U. beds in the entire state.
In our area, Lee County has the most new cases with 73.
Union County has 66, Lowndes has 53, Oktibbeha has 47, Pontotoc has 28, and Winston has 24.
The health department announced today that all elective surgeries that require hospitalization will be delayed, beginning on Tuesday.