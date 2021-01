JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s new COVID-19 cases hit the 2,000 mark, again, today.

The department of health is reporting 2,050 new cases and 45 deaths.

15 of those fatalities occurred in the WCBI viewing area.

Based on population, Tishomingo and Yalobusha Counties are in the state’s top ten categories of most new cases

Lafayette County is reporting the most new cases today with 44.

Lowndes and Union Counties have 27 new cases. Pontotoc has 26.

Monroe and Chickasaw Counties have 23.