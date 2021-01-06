MSDH is reporting over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases on January 6th, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s new COVID-19 cases sores above 2,700.

The state department of health is reporting 2,791 new cases today and 38 deaths.

Health officials say the rolling seven day average in the state is about 2,200.

Based on population, seven of the top ten counties in Mississippi with high case rates are in the WCBI viewing area.

Union, Webster, Noxubee, Monroe, Itawamba, Lowndes, and Prentiss Counties all fall in that category.

Some of those have some of today’s high case count numbers.

Lowndes County has the most in the area with 88. Lee has 86, Monroe has 57, Lafayette has 55, and Oktibbeha has 53.