MSDH is reporting over 300,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

More than 319,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 7,369 have died.

Over 310,000 are presumed recovered. This means there are 2,100 presumed active cases in Mississippi right now.

107 people in the state are hospitalized with COVID-19. 43 of those patients are in ICU.

Lee County has the most cases and most deaths in the viewing area.

Choctaw County has the fewest cases, the fewest deaths, and the fewest number of people fully vaccinated in the area.

Yalobusha County has the highest vaccination rate in the viewing at 42 percent of the county fully vaccinated.

More than 949,000 Mississippians are fully vaccinated, which is the worst percentage in the country.