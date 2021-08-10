MSDH is reporting over 3,488 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi saw the most new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, and the most people in I.C.U beds on Tuesday, August 10th.

The state health department is reporting 3,488 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths.

This is the highest single day total yet.

Right now, MSDH is showing 371 people are in I.C.U. with the virus across the Mississippi. Which is the most at any point during the pandemic.

There is a severe shortage of I.C.U. beds in the state.

1,410 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized here.

Health leaders say a large majority of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Mississippi are happening with unvaccinated people.

35% of the state is fully vaccinated.

Yalobusha County has the most people fully vaccinated in our viewing area.

Neshoba and Choctaw Counties have the fewest.