MSDH & MCCC to host a Lunch and Learn for Breast Cancer Awareness

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – As today marks Wednesday, October 1, the Mississippi Department of Health is stressing the importance of screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The state of Mississippi has one of the highest breast cancer death rates in the nation.

Breast Cancer is also the second most common cancer, with it being the leading cause of cancer death among women in the United States.

Those numbers rise even higher for non white women, as black women are more likely than all other ethnicities to die from the disease.

According to MSDH, more than one-quarter of women do not receive regular screenings.

This disease can be diagnosed at any age, and several different factors play into being at a higher risk.

MSDH and the Mississippi Comprehensive Cancer Control Program are hosting the Lunch & Learn virtual series called “Know it to Beat It” to help spread awareness about Breast Cancer.

for more information on the MSDH and the Mississippi Comprehensive Cancer Control Program, please visit msdh.ms.gov/webinar.

