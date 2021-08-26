MSDH officials say some progress is being made in the fight against COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health says the state has made some progress in a two-day span against spreading the virus.

Today the health department report over 3,385 covid cases and 22 deaths.

Unfortunately during the 48-hour trend, the sixth child in the state has died.

Dr. Byers of the state department of health says the current trend is not a sign that the battle against COVID-19 is over.

“We love to be able to say that it’s plateauing, I can’t say that it is right now. I can tell you that we have a slow down in the numbers but that doesn’t mean that tomorrow we won’t have an increase. We’ve seen some leveling in the numbers of hospitalization but they’re still very very high. We’ve some leveling of ICU and ventilator use but they’re still through the roof,” said Dr. Paul Byers, MSDH State Epidemiologist

Dr. Byers recommends anyone receive monoclonal antibodies despite their vaccination status.