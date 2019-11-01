MSDH: Policy change coming for dogs on restaurant patios

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Starting November 1, the Mississippi Department of Health will change its policy about dogs being allowed on restaurant patios.

Under the new policy, the restaurant must have a separate outside entrance into a designated outdoor dog-friendly area that includes proper signage defining the area.

Pet dogs are not permitted to travel through indoor or non-designated outdoor portions of the restaurant. Service dogs are allowed indoors in customer areas.

Disposable dishes and utensils are required in the dog-friendly area and pet dogs must not come into contact with serving dishes, utensils, tableware, linens or any other items involved in foodservice operations.

Patrons will always be required to keep their dogs on leash and under control and restaurant employees may not touch or handle the dog.

The restaurant will be allowed to deny service to any dog owner that can’t keep their pet under control, or if the restaurant feels that the pet compromises the health and safety of it.

For more information on the policy change, click here.