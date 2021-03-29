MSDH releases updated guidelines on worshiping in person

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s Easter week. And the Health Department has updated guidelines for worshiping in person.

MSDH says virtual options or outdoor services remain the safest ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

But for indoor meetings, here are the latest guidelines:

Everyone 65 years of age or older should be fully vaccinated prior to attending in-person worship services

The same goes for Anyone with high-risk medical conditions.

All congregants should wear a face mask at all times during in-person services and keep 6 feet of separation from people outside their households.

Gathering in close groups while entering or exiting the building is not recommended. Continue to use hand sanitizer.

Singing is a high-risk activity that can quickly spread viral particles. If choirs are performing, they should be small in number, masked, and separated by six feet.

Sunday school or study groups should maintain six feet of separation and wear a mask at all times.

ould be pursued.

The use of hymn books or prayer books is acceptable so long as proper hand hygiene is followed.

These are guidelines from the Mississippi Department of Health.