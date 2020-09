JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Several counties in our area are reporting a high number of new coronavirus cases today.

Lafayette County has 55 new cases. Lee County is reporting 51, Oktibbeha 29, and Pontotoc 28.

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 701 new cases statewide and 24 deaths.

632 people remain hospitalized. 168 are being treated in I.C.U. and 98 are a ventilator.

More than 91-thousand people have tested positive for coronavirus and more than 2,700 have died.