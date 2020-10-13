MSDH reporting a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases.

Today’s report shows 713 new positive cases and 14 deaths.

- Advertisement -

In our area, Lee County has the most new cases with 31.

600 people are hospitalized throughout the state with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

170 of those patients are in I.C.U.

State health officials report 25-39 year-olds have had the most virus infections of any age group in the state.

Females and African-Americans have had the most cases in those demographics.

More than 94 thousand people in the state are presumed recovered from the virus.