MSDH reporting another daily record with over 9,000 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s COVID-19 case count continues to climb, soaring to a new daily record.

The state department of health is reporting 9,300 new cases, along with 19 deaths.

This breaks yesterday’s record-breaking release of numbers by nearly 800 cases.

More people are also hospitalized with the virus. 1,365 people are in hospitals across the state.

259 of those patients are in I.C.U.

The one bit of good news from the health department’s numbers today is the amount of I.C.U. beds available.

There are now 55 I.C.U. beds open in Mississippi.

That’s an increase of 22 beds.