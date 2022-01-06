MSDH reporting new daily record of 7,079 COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – For the second day in a row, Mississippi sets a new daily COVID-19 record.

The state department of health is reporting 7,079 new cases today, along with eight deaths.

That’s 487 more cases than yesterday’s record-breaking numbers.

785 people are hospitalized with the virus.

170 patients are in I.C.U.’s across the state.

Health leaders report there are only 72 I.C.U. beds available in the entire state.

The agency’s website shows two ICU beds available in Columbus and West Point but none in Starkville, Amory, or Tupelo.

There are 265 long-term care facility outbreaks in the state.