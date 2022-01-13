MSDH reporting record-breaking day for COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Another record-breaking day for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.

The state department of health reported 8,204 cases for Tuesday, along with 26 deaths.

That is a daily record for new cases.

These are the most recent numbers from the agency.

More than 1,300 people are hospitalized with the virus in the state.

246 people are in I.C.U.

MSDH is reporting only 33 available ICU beds in Mississippi.

The agency’s website shows there are three ICU beds available in Oxford, along with two in Corinth and Columbus. One is open in West Point.

No other north Mississippi towns have an ICU bed open.