MSDH reports 108 new cases of COVID-19, state total at 485

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 108 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The state’s total is now at 485 cases.

Lee County now is at 15 cases of coronavirus. Lafayette and Oktibbeha County have 10 cases, each. Lowndes County is now at eight cases. Chickasaw County is reporting seven cases total. Pontotoc, Winston, and Calhoun County have three cases, each. Choctaw County is now at four cases.

Counties reporting its first cases of coronavirus are Yalobusha, Quitman, Benton, and Lauderdale.

Five COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, including one in Webster County.