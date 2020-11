Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,845 new cases of Covid-19 with 27 deaths.

For the second day in a row, Lee County is reporting the highest number of new cases in our area with 79.

For the second day in a row, Lee County is reporting the highest number of new cases in our area with 79.

Lafayette County has 37, Union County has 35, Lowndes County is reporting 31, and Oktibbeha County has 30.

Health Officials presume 121,685 people have recovered from the virus.