MSDH reports 249 cases in state

There are now 249 cases of coronavirus in Mississippi.

The state department of health released new numbers Monday morning.

MSDH officials said the agency is seeing a jump in cases with more testing taking place across the state by the health department and private labs.

55 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are reporting cases, according to the state department of health website.

There are cases in Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Union, Webster, and Winston Counties.

MSDH Public Health Laboratory has tested 1,392

One death has been reported so far in Hancock County.