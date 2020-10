JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 296 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

600 people are hospitalized throughout the state with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

136 of those patients are in I.C.U. and 59 are on a ventilator.

State health officials report 25-39 year-olds have had the most virus infections of any age group in the state.

Females and African-Americans have had the most cases in those demographics.