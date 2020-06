MSDH reports 251 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Two deaths in Oktibbeha County were part of the five new coronavirus deaths being reported Monday. There are now 739 total coronavirus deaths in Mississippi.

The state health department also reported 251 new cases of the virus Monday. The new cases brought the state’s total to 15,501 cases.

MSDH estimated about 11,000 people have recovered from the virus. Which means there were around 4,700 active cases in the state.

In the WCBI viewing area:

Mississippi:

Calhoun County 65 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 23 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility deaths

Chickasaw County 137 cases (total) 12 deaths (total) 34 LTC facility cases 8 LTC facility deaths

Choctaw County 48 cases (total) 2 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Clay County 114 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Itawamba County 88 cases (total) 7 deaths (total) 34 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility deaths

Lafayette County 137 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 38 LTC facility cases 1 LTC facility deaths

Lee County 154 cases (total) 6 deaths (total) 21 LTC facility cases 1 LTC facility deaths

Lowndes County 219 cases (total) 9 deaths (total) 19 LTC facility cases 5 LTC facility death

Monroe County 261 cases (total) 25 deaths (total) 92 LTC facility cases 22 LTC facility deaths

Montgomery County 85 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Noxubee County 187 cases (total) 6 death (total) 14 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Oktibbeha County 243 cases (total) 14 deaths (total) 47 LTC facility cases 10 LTC facility deaths

Pontotoc County 36 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 3 LTC facility case 1 LTC facility deaths

Prentiss County 56 cases (total) 3 death (total) 22 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Tishomingo County 32 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 1 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Union County 84 cases (total) 5 death (total) 20 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility deaths

Webster County 68 cases (total) 2 death (total) 18 LTC facility cases 1 LTC facility deaths

Winston County 120 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Yalobusha County 94 cases (total) 5 death (total) 27 LTC facility cases 5 LTC facility death



