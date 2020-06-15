MSDH reports 283 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 283 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Those new cases brought the state’s total to19,799 cases.

2,215 of those cases were in long-term care facilities. There are currently 83 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. An outbreak is considered if one or more staff or residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Four deaths were also reported Monday. Statewide, there have been 896 coronavirus deaths.

The health department estimated about 13,000 people in the state have recovered from the virus.