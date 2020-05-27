MSDH reports 313 new cases of COVID-19, 18 deaths

313 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Mississippi.

376 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

The new cases brought the state’s total to over 14,000 cases. Over 1,700 of those cases were in long-term care facilities.

The Mississippi Department of Health said there were 123 active outbreaks of coronavirus in those facilities. One or more cases among staff or residents counts as an outbreak.

18 new deaths were also reported Wednesday. One of those deaths was in Lowndes County. Statewide, there have been 670 coronavirus deaths.

Health officials estimated more than 9,400 people have recovered from the virus. This meant there are at least 3,600 active cases in the state.