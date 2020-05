MSDH reports 327 new cases of coronavirus, 7 new deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 327 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. This brought the total of confirmed cases in the state to 7,877.

Seven new deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths statewide to 310.

In the WCBI viewing area:

Calhoun County 56 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 23 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility deaths

Chickasaw County 78 cases (total) 8 deaths (total) 25 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility deaths

Choctaw County 14 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Clay County 52 cases (total) 2 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Itawamba County 64 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 32 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Lafayette County 93 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 35 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Lee County 72 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 5 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Lowndes County 61 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 5 LTC facility cases 2 LTC facility death

Monroe County 175 cases (total) 16 deaths (total) 88 LTC facility cases 14 LTC facility deaths

Montgomery County 35 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Noxubee County 88 cases (total) 1 deaths (total) 9 LTC facility cases 1 LTC facility deaths

Oktibbeha County 54 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 9 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Pontotoc County 22 cases (total) 2 deaths (total) 4 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Prentiss County 32 cases (total) 1 death (total) 20 LTC facility cases 1 LTC facility death

Tishomingo County 8 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 1 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Union County 30 cases (total) 2 death (total) 8 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Webster County 20 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Winston County 49 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Yalobusha County 20 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths



The health department has estimated about 4,421 people have recovered from the virus.

Over 79,000 Mississippians have been tested for the virus.