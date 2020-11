JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 340 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths.

In our area, Lee County has 9 new cases.

Lowndes and Oktibbeha are reporting 8 new cases each.

There are 120,500 cases throughout the state with 3,348 deaths.

Health officials presume 101,385 people have recovered from coronavirus.