MSDH reports 381 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 381 positive COVID-19 cases for Thursday. Friday’s numbers have not been released at this time.

The numbers were delayed on Thursday because of technical problems.

On Friday, MSDH said the COVID-19 cases reported would be limited because of problems with its data reporting system.

Those new cases brought the state’s total to over 20,641 cases.

Five were also reported.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 deaths have now reached 938.

MSDH estimated about 15,323 people in the state have recovered from the virus.