MSDH reports 418 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

The department of health confirmed 418 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. The new cases bring the state’s total over 14,700 cases. Over 1,800 of the total cases were in long-term care facilities.

17 new deaths were also reported Friday. One of those deaths was in Lee County. Four of the deaths are from death certificate reports between May 11 through the 15. Statewide, there has been 710 coronavirus deaths total.

The health department estimated about 9,400 people in the state have recovered from the virus.

In the WCBI viewing area:

Mississippi:

Calhoun County 63 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 23 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility deaths

Chickasaw County 132 cases (total) 12 deaths (total) 34 LTC facility cases 8 LTC facility deaths

Choctaw County 39 cases (total) 2 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Clay County 111 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Itawamba County 85 cases (total) 7 deaths (total) 33 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility deaths

Lafayette County 130 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 38 LTC facility cases 1 LTC facility deaths

Lee County 139 cases (total) 6 deaths (total) 18 LTC facility cases 1 LTC facility deaths

Lowndes County 200 cases (total) 9 deaths (total) 19 LTC facility cases 5 LTC facility death

Monroe County 254 cases (total) 25 deaths (total) 92 LTC facility cases 22 LTC facility deaths

Montgomery County 81 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Noxubee County 179 cases (total) 6 death (total) 14 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Oktibbeha County 233 cases (total) 11 deaths (total) 42 LTC facility cases 7 LTC facility deaths

Pontotoc County 29 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 3 LTC facility case 1 LTC facility deaths

Prentiss County 51 cases (total) 3 death (total) 22 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Tishomingo County 30 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 1 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Union County 81 cases (total) 5 death (total) 20 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility deaths

Webster County 64 cases (total) 1 death (total) 18 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Winston County 109 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Yalobusha County 87 cases (total) 5 death (total) 27 LTC facility cases 5 LTC facility death



Alabama: