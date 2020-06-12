MSDH reports 608 new cases, 13 deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 608 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days.

The health department did not release numbers Thursday because of technical problems.

- Advertisement -

The new cases brought the state’s total to 19,091 cases. The majority of cases have been in the 18-29 age range.

Thirteen deaths were reported Friday. One of those deaths was in Union County. Statewide, there have been 881 coronavirus deaths.

The health department estimated about 13,000 in the state has recovered from the virus.