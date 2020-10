JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – There are 749 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, along with 18 new deaths. One of the deaths occurred in Itawamba County.

The state department of health also reports 176 people are in I.C.U. at hospitals across the state.

In our area, Lafayette County has the most new cases with 31. Itawamba has 20.

There are a total of 119, 336 confirmed suspected cases of COVID-19, and more than 3,300 deaths.