Mississippi’s COVID-19 death toll continues to rise.

As of Monday morning, 16 people have died from the virus.

- Advertisement -

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 89 new cases in the state. This brings the total positive tests to 847.

There have been nearly 200 new cases reported in just two days.

Clay County saw an increase and now stands at four cases.

The only county in the WCBI viewing area to not report a case is Tishomingo County.