JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)-The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

There are 1,212 new cases in the state and 17 deaths being reported.

569 people are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms. 152 of those patients are in I.C.U.

In our area, Lowndes and Oktibbeha Counties are both reporting 16 new cases each.

Winston County has 8.