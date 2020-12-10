MSDH reports over 2,000 COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s new COVID-19 case count remains above the 2,000 mark.

The state department of health is reporting 2,283 new cases and 42 deaths.

Ten of those fatalities occurred in the WCBI viewing area.

The most recent numbers from health officials show 1,241 people in hospitals across Mississippi with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

288 of those patients are in I.C.U.

In our area, Lee County has the most new cases with 81.

Lowndes County is reporting 58. Union has 33. Pontotoc and Tishomingo Counties are both reporting 31 new cases.

Oktibbeha has 26 and Monroe has 24.