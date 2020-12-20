MSDH reports over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

There are 235 outbreaks of the virus in long-term care facilities within the state.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 2,222 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths.

In our area, Lee County is showing the highest number of new cases with 81.

Lowndes County has 61, Pontotoc County has 55, Union County has 44, Prentiss County is reporting 30, Oktibbeha County has 28, and Monroe County is reporting 26 new cases.

In Alabama, Lamar County is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19.