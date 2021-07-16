COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health’s school covid guidelines look a lot different from the department of education’s.

The department of health says all students over the age of 12, teachers, and staff who are eligible should get the covid vaccine.

Unvaccinated people age 2 or older should wear a mask indoors.

Schools should require students in the classroom stay physically distant by three feet.

Routine screening of asymptomatic unvaccinated students and staff is also recommended.

The state department of health kept their guidelines consistent with the CDC’s guidance.