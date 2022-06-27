MSDH sends out a warning that COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health sends out a warning on Monday, to remember the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says cases have been steadily climbing throughout the month.

As cases climb, so do hospitalizations.

While the numbers are nowhere near the peak numbers we saw in January, Dobbs says the trends are concerning.

Right now, more than two hundred people are hospitalized with the virus across the state.

“You can see we’ve had a steady rise in the number of hospitalizations and we’ve also seen more and more folks in the intensive care unit. Mississippi has transitioned in many of the counties to higher risk in the communities. You can see here these that are in orange are showing higher levels of transmission and we expect to see an ongoing increase throughout the state of Mississippi,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer, MSDH.

Dobbs encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and to consider wearing masks in public.