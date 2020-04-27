MSDH Sets Up One Day Mobile COVID-19 Testing Site In Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Those with possible symptoms of the coronavirus had an opportunity to get tested at a mobile site in Tupelo.

The Mississippi Department of Health set up the mobile testing site in the west parking lot of the Bancorpsouth Arena.

Anyone who wanted to be tested had to meet certain requirements, such as having symptoms, and they also had to schedule their appointment in advance.

Members of the Mississippi Army National Guard were on site through the day in a support role.

“Most of the time, people look at the National Guard, and we have a federal mission and state mission and this is one of the moments when we get to actually execute and support the state on our state mission,” said Maj Jason Odom.

There are four Army and Air National Guard teams helping the state department of health with mobile testing sites.