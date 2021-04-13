MSDH temporarily pausing the administration of the J&J vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The state health department is temporarily pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi.

In a press conference, today state health officials discussed the pause of the rollout.

The CDC and FDA are investigating clots found in six women days after their dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

This affects women ages eighteen to forty-eight and symptoms can occur six to thirteen days after vaccination.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said those who have received the johnson and johnson vaccine should not be concerned.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said that the symptoms to be on the lookout for are not the regular flu-like symptoms that are possible after you receive your COVID vaccine.

“So really we are looking at that time frame between a week and three weeks with an onset of those symptoms,” said Dr. Byers. “For individuals who do develop a severe headache, or shortness of breath, leg pain, or abdominal pain, that is the time if you’re in that time frame and have received johnson and johnson to contact your physician.”

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.