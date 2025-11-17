MSDPS Commissioner discusses department efforts in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is working to keep things running smoother- on the road and through the driver’s license lines.

Sean Tindell, the Commissioner of Public Safety, was in Starkville today talking about his department’s efforts.

On the road, Tindell is trying to build up the State Trooper staff. Currently, there are about 500 troopers patrolling the highways.

Tindell would like to see that closer to 600.

He is also trying to keep them on the road and out of the office by streamlining things at the state’s driver’s license bureaus, relying more on online resources and civilian workers in the offices.

Tindell said there are no plans for bringing back the road test for driver’s licenses, but there are plans to improve first-time driver readiness.

“Routinely, we’re Number One or Two in the nation in teenage fatalities, and the one way we can change that narrative is to create better drivers, and by doing Drivers’ Education and by making sure every school in the state offers it, I think we’re going to end up with better drivers. And, hopefully, in 10 or 20 years, we’re not going to be the Number One or Two in the nation in that stat anymore,” said Tendell.

Tindell also said it will likely be next year before the new Troop G Substation in Starkville will be completed.

