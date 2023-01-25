MSE in Lowndes County teaches local high school seniors about budgeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Extension in Lowndes County worked hands-on with students at Columbus High School today.

The extension wanted to help offer real-world problems to the students such as trying to budget money and pay bills.

Nearly 200 Seniors at Columbus High are next to tackle the real world and members of the extension office felt that this was just a taste of what they can get ready for.

“They’re all seniors; they’re all about to move out into the real world so we like to give them a simulation of what the real world is going to be. You have bills you have to pay; you have things that have to be done every month. The kids will go ‘groceries cost this much’ and our prices are really kind of low compared to what’s really going on right now so it’s really kind of cool and an eye opener,” said Vivian Cade, Lowndes County Extension Agent.

Cade expects to continue hosting events like this for schools around Lowndes County.

