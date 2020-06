MSHD reports 374 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

There were 374 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi on Wednesday. Those new cases brought the state’s total to 18,483 cases.

21 deaths were also reported Wednesday, including a death in Clay, Oktibbeha, Webster and Winston counties. Four of those deaths were from death certificate investigations, including two deaths in Lee County.

Statewide, there have been 868 coronavirus-related deaths. The majority of deaths were in the 70-79 age range.

The health department estimated about 13,000 people have recovered from the virus in the state. That means there are about 5,100 active COVID-19 cases currently.

Mississippi:

Calhoun County 75 cases (total) 4 deaths (total)

Chickasaw County 158 cases (total) 15 deaths (total)

Choctaw County 62 cases (total) 2 death (total)

Clay County 145 cases (total) 5 deaths (total)

Itawamba County 96 cases (total) 8 deaths (total)

Lafayette County 161 cases (total) 4 deaths (total)

Lee County 261 cases (total) 11 deaths (total)

Lowndes County 290 cases (total) 9 deaths (total)

Monroe County 290 cases (total) 25 deaths (total)

Montgomery County 88 cases (total) 1 death (total)

Neshoba County 821 cases (total) 49 deaths (total)

Noxubee County 209 cases (total) 6 death (total)

Oktibbeha County 327 cases (total) 16 deaths (total)

Pontotoc County 64 cases (total) 3 deaths (total)

Prentiss County 63 cases (total) 3 death (total)

Tishomingo County 43 cases (total) 0 deaths (total)

Union County 93 cases (total) 7 deaths (total)

Webster County 99 cases (total) 8 deaths (total)

Winston County 139 cases (total) 2 deaths (total)

Yalobusha County 128 cases (total) 7 deaths (total)



