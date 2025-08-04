MSMS juniors move in for news school year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It is August, and that means high school students are getting ready to go back to school, and that is exactly what juniors from the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science spent their Saturday doing.

Saturday was move-in day for MSMS juniors.

Over 100 juniors spent their Saturday moving into their dorms and preparing for the upcoming school year.

Director of Student Affairs at MSMS, Stacey Holmes, said she is excited to see what the new school year will bring.

“It is a good time. A lot of the students, this is their first time away from home, so it is a good opportunity to experience that before freshmen year,” said Stacey Holmes, Director of Student Affairs. “A lot of our students are getting an opportunity to hit some of those milestones that a lot of people do not get until their first year of college. They are joining a wonderful community, a wonderful faculty, and staff. We have been working hard to make sure everything is ready for them. They are going to love it, we have a wonderful alumni base, and they are eager to welcome them to the community of MSMS.”

“I am very excited, I have wanted this since I was ten, and I have been working towards this for so long,” said Alina, MSMS Student. “My mom came into my room with an MSMS page on her phone, and the school I went to did not have a lot of possibilities, and there are so much more her, and I am excited to see what I can learn. I am most looking forward to meeting a lot of people and becoming independent.”

The MSMS seniors will move in on Sunday, and classes will begin on Wednesday, August 6.

