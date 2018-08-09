MSMS ranks top 10 in the nation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi School For Math And Science receives a national top 10 ranking.

MSMS was ranked the sixth Best Public School out of thousands across the country with the faculty hitting the number one slot for the second year in a row.

- Advertisement -

Niche ranked the school based on data from the U.S. Department of Education, test scores, teacher-student ratio, graduation rates, college data, and school ratings.

MSMS Executive Director Dr. Germain McConnell says this isn’t just an accomplishment for MSMS but schools all over the Magnolia State.

“We share this honor, as I always say, with other high schools throughout the state of Mississippi because we get students from all corners of Mississippi. For me that’s what I’m most proud of that we can highlight the good about Mississippi the great students that are simply representative on this campus,”said McConnell.

For a complete list of rankings visit https://bit.ly/2OQTBpw