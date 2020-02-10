MSMS students spend the day giving back to the community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science students spent the day giving back to the community.

More than 100 of the teen scholars went to various organizations and schools Monday.

The event is called “Ideals Day.”

It encouraged students to participate in three categories — creativity, scholarship, and community service.

One-stop on the service tour: the Columbus Arts Council. The students helped put the finishing touches on a renovation project.

“We have restored our gallery by putting in brand new LED lights, new carpet, and painted the ceiling. So now it’s time to redo our pedestals and so we’ve changed the color. They’re painting. They’re priming. And they’re painting the pedestals today so they’ll match our new renovated gallery,” said executive director of the Columbus Arts Council Jan Miller.

The students also served meals at Loaves and Fishes, helped with the Humane Society and went to the Boys and Girls Club.

MSMS has hosted the service day for several years.