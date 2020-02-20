MSMS Students Take Part In Third Annual Business Plan Competition

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Students at the Mississippi School for Math and Science get a glimpse of life in the business world.

The students took part in a Business Plan Competition.

Students had to design a business plan to address a growing concern in the state.

They split up into five teams to make their pitches to a panel of judges.

Cash prizes were given out to the top three finishers.

First place winners received $3,000, second place received $1,500, and third place received $750.

The competition is a partnership of MSMS, Cadence Bank, and Lee Way Financial.