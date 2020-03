SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate found dead Thursday afternoon at Parchman is identified by the Mississippi Department of Correction.

Foul play was not suspected in 42-year-old Michael Robertson’s death.

- Advertisement -

Robertson was serving a 10-year sentence for a drive-by shooting in Union County.

He was sentenced in August of 2017.

An autopsy will be done to determine Robertson’s cause of death.