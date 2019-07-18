MSU adds new crime fighting tools

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI) – The MSU Police Department has a couple of new crime-fighting tools.

The department adds two electric motorcycles to its patrol force.

Chief Vance Rice said the bikes will help officers get through traffic and improve response time.

He said that can really come in handy in game-day traffic during football season.

Vance said the electric motorcycles have some other pluses.

“The electric side appealed to us because of the environmental friendliness of the motorcycle it’s also extremely quiet which can be very advantageous patrolling parking lots at night the only noise you hear from these motorcycles is the sound of the tires on the pavement,” said Chief Rice.

The cycles will be able to handle most types of calls with the exception of transporting prisoners.