MSU adds safety measure to benefit first responders

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – New technology at Mississippi State is helping first responders get to on-campus emergencies faster.

The university has been testing the new system with law enforcement and ambulance crews.

Gates are installed around campus to help with traffic and parking, but this new system will open those gates for emergency personnel when necessary.

The idea comes from an actual incident where law enforcement were slowed down responding to a call.

“Making sure that not only that our gates operate properly, but that the emergency responders know the best way to approach the gates and what they need to do as they enter campus, to make sure they’re not slowed down anymore than is necessary, as they make their way to the scene,” says MSU Emergency Management Director, Brent Crocker.

So how does it work?

“The gates have a sensor that receives that pulse from that siren as it’s sent out, so it’s not going to work with every siren, it wouldn’t work with a car horn and so forth, but it has to be that certain frequency to register into the system, so that it knows that it is an emergency vehicle and can open the gate.”

The gate’s new job popped up after an active shooter threat played out on campus a little over three years ago.

“When we had an issue on campus, law enforcement, emergency personnel, and the surrounding communities would rush to the assistance of the university, but in some cases, they would be impeded by the gates and in the confusion of the moment, it slowed down the emergency response,” says Chief Communications Officer and Director of the Office of Public Affairs at Mississippi State University, Sid Salter.

Salter says that acted as a catalyst, opening new ideas and plans for better safety measures.