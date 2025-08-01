MSU Alumni Association of Lowndes County gives back

The organization gathered donated socks from the community, and distributed them to local nursing homes in need.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The mission of the Mississippi State University alumni association of Lowndes County is to promote and foster education through community service.

One way it is doing that is through its community sock drive.

Locals came together to donate socks for local nursing homes, Aurora and Garden Hill nursing homes.

These socks are important for elderly populations who are at risk of falling or are diabetic.

Socks with grips can help with fall risks, and compression socks can help with diabetic circulation.

LaToya Bledsoe, a member of the alumni association, said getting the community to give back is as simple as asking

“You have not because you asked not,” Bledsoe said. “So if you put it out there in a sense, to market what you’re doing as we’re doing with this particular organization, and it’s a need, those people will get back.”

Latoya Lockett, another member of the alumni association, said it’s rewarding to give back.

“Oh, it’s wonderful to be able to help others and foster that sense of community.”

Bledsoe said if there’s a need, the community will show up to help.

“It’s a need,” Bledsoe said. “Especially if you’re dealing with populations such as those in a nursing home. And they may not have family members to actually see them or even visit them or bring them things that they need. So it’s a necessity.”

The Lowndes County MSU Alumni Association’s next big project will be its peanut butter drive for Helping Hands in the Fall.

The Alumni Association also invites Mississippi State alum’s to get involved with their local chapters.

