MSU alumni show their appreciation for frontline workers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Mississippi State Alumni are showing their appreciation to the frontline workers at OCH Regional Medical Center.

The Oktibbeha county chapter of the MSU Alumni Association provided meals to the staff in the E-R, on the Covid floor, and in the ICU today.

The group dropped off lunch and goodie bags for workers.

Members say they want the healthcare staff to know their hard work and sacrifice has not gone unnoticed – especially during the pandemic.

“We just feel like they need to know that the community and MSU is behind them for all the work that they’re having to do. And they are mentally strained and emotionally drained, so we just want them to know that they’re appreciated,” said Mary Ann Latham, of the Oktibbeha County MSU Alumni Association.

The group will do a second round of meal and goodie bag deliveries for the evening staff.