MSU and Habitat for Humanity present 11th-annual Maroon Edition home

This morning, MSU officials and Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity dedicated their 11th annual Maroon Edition home to Keyana Triplett and her family.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville family will have a new home for Christmas.

This morning, MSU officials and Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity dedicated their 11th annual Maroon Edition home to Keyana Triplett and her family.

- Advertisement -

Each year, MSU partners with Habitat for Humanity to help families in the community.

Triplett and her two children celebrated the dedication of their new home with family, friends, and neighbors.

Her family was given a quilt, Bible, and a homeowner’s manual.

“It’s going to be a great transition. From renting to be a homeowner and just having our own home is just a blessing in itself,” said Keyana Triplett.

” This is such a great tangible example of the way Mississippi State and Starkville community work together this is not just MSU people it’s not just Starkville people is the entire family working together,” said MSU Provost Dr.David Shaw.

The Triplett family will move into their new home this week.