MSU asks for feedback from students for “Semester Recap” event

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been a school year like no other.

College students across the state have had to adjust to things like online classes, virtual meetings, and social distancing on campus.

- Advertisement -

Now Mississippi State University wants feedback.

Monday, the MSU Student Association hosted “Semester Recap” on the Drill Field.

The goal of the event is to collect information from students on how to better serve them on campus.

The organization is looking for feedback on COVID-19 protocols, how the pandemic has affected their life at school, and what students expect once classes go back to normal.

“Students are really the voice of this campus. They are the ones whose concerns need to be addressed. Whether that’s with advising or class registration, those are the key to success for students here at Mississippi State, and we want to make sure we’re doing the best we can to serve them in that way,” said Madison Dochety, director of Academic Affairs for the MSU Student Association.

“Student Recap” will also take place Tuesday, April 13, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the Drill Field.